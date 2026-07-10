‘Klara and the Sun’ Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama Film Stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Taika Waititi, the dystopian sci-fi drama film ‘Klara and the Sun’ centers on Klara, a solar-powered Artificial Friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. When Klara meets Josie, each immediately senses a kindred spirit in the other. Josie has a fraught relationship with her mother and they’ve suffered great loss, but Klara’s innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty begin to heal the family and bring light to Josie’s complicated world.

‘Klara and the Sun’ stars Jenna Ortega (as Klara), Amy Adams (as Chris), Mia Tharia (as Josie), Aran Murphy (as Rick), Steve Buscemi, and Natasha Lyonne.

Written by Taika Waititi and Dahvi Waller, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, ‘Klara and the Sun’ is produced by David Heyman, Garrett Basch, and Taika Waititi, with executive producers Gary Barber, Alex G. Scott, Jeffrey Clifford, Rosie Alison, and Kazuo Ishiguro. Production companies are Columbia Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Spyglass Media Group, Heyday Films, Defender Films, and Piki Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Mike Berlucchi, the music is by Michael Giacchino, with editing by Adam Gough and Tom Eagles.

Watch the trailer below:



Sony Pictures Releasing will release ‘Klara and the Sun’ in theaters on October 23, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/klara-and-the-sun

Jenna Ortega is most known for Wednesday, Scream, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Amy Adams is most known for Arrival, Enchanted, and The Fighter. Steve Buscemi is most known for Fargo, Boardwalk Empire, and The Big Lebowski. Natasha Lyonne is most known for Russian Doll, Orange Is the New Black, and Poker Face.