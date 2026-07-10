‘Above & Below’ Action-Thriller Film Stars Antonio Banderas and Laura Marano – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson, the film ‘Above & Below’ centers on five close friends who embark on a dream vacation of parties and diving, but their trip takes a terrifying turn when criminals attack them at sea.

‘Above & Below’ stars Antonio Banderas (as Burns), Laura Marano (as Tatiana), Christina Ochoa, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Jess Liaudin, Ryan Bertroche, Ramiro Alonso, Diego Llinás, Rodrigo Poisón, Mario Tardón, and Donncha Tynan (as TJ).

Written by Anthony Steven Giordano (Tony Giordano), ‘Above & Below’ is produced by Carmen Aguado, Frank Ariza, Mark Boot, David Hillary, Jamie R. Thompson, and Manu Vega, with executive producers Ameer Fawaz, Christian Mercuri, René Sørensen, and Roman Viaris-de-Lesegno. Production companies are AF Films and Capstone Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Maxime Alexandre, music is by Maria Vertiz, with editing by Matthew Lorentz.

Watch the trailer below:



Aura Entertainment will release ‘Above & Below’ in select theaters on July 29, 2026.

Antonio Banderas is most known for The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, and Pain and Glory. Laura Marano is most known for Austin & Ally, Lady Bird, and The Royal Treatment. Christina Ochoa is most known for A Million Little Things and Blood Drive. Timothy V. Murphy is most known for Sons of Anarchy and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Louis Mandylor is known for Rambo: Last Blood and Martial Law.