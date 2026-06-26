‘The Town That Takes’ Supernatural Thriller Film Stars Britt Bankhead, Miles Mussenden, Grace Patterson, Mike Markoff, and Nico Tirozzi – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Britt Bankhead, the suspense thriller film ‘The Town That Takes’ follows Army veteran Dean Richardson as he travels to North Carolina following the death of his ex-wife and attempts to reconnect with his estranged son, Wyatt. What begins as a difficult road trip soon turns into a desperate search for survival when father and son become entangled in the secrets of a small town haunted by an ancient evil.

‘The Town That Takes’ stars Britt Bankhead (as Dean Richardson), Miles Mussenden (as Douglas O’Shea), Grace Patterson (as St. Clair), Mike Markoff (as Adams), and Nico Tirozzi (as Wyatt Richardson).

Written by Britt Bankhead and Jon Blaze, ‘The Town That Takes’ is executive produced by Britt Bankhead and Grace Patterson. Production company is Bankhead Productions.

The film’s cinematography and editing is by Jon Blaze, with music by Edward Antonio.

Additional cast includes Marie Wetherell (as Mary), Paul Kolker (as Darryl), Blake Higdon (as David), Nicole Hodges (as Doctor Graham), Van Quattro (as Charles), Kalup Allen (as Robbie O’Shea), Ashton Moio (as Hodges), Samantha Reddy (as Linda), and Dawson Towery (as Kaminski).

Watch the trailer below:



Atlas Distribution will release ‘The Town That Takes’ in theaters on July 10, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://thetownthattakes.com/

Britt Bankhead is most known for Insane Like Me. Miles Mussenden is most known for Cloak & Dagger. Grace Patterson is most known for Slotherhouse. Mike Markoff is most known for Hit Man.