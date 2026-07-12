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‘Dune: Part Three’ Epic Sci-Fi Film Stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJuly 12, 2026
1 minute read
Dune: Part Three

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film ‘Dune: Part Three’ centers on Emperor Paul Atreides who faces the fallout from his ascent to power as political plots and a galaxy-wide holy war endanger the future only he can see.

‘Dune: Part Three’ stars Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides), Zendaya (as Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (as Lady Jessica), Jason Momoa (as Duncan Idaho), Florence Pugh (as Princess Irulan), Javier Bardem (as Stilgar), Anya Taylor-Joy (as Alia Atreides), Robert Pattinson (as Scytale), Isaach de Bankolé (as Farok), and Charlotte Rampling (as Reverend Mother Mohiam), with Josh Brolin (as Gurney Halleck), Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (as Leto II), and Ida Brooke (as Ghanima).

Written by Denis Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, with story based on the novel by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune: Part Three’ is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joseph M. Caracciolo Jr., Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Kim Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Denis Villeneuve, with executive producers including Jon Spaihts, John Harrison, Richard P. Rubinstein, and Jessica Derhammer. Production companies are Legendary Pictures and Epic Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Linus Sandgren, the music is by Hans Zimmer, with editing by Joe Walker.

Watch the trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdvqHc56lE0 (Official Trailer)

Warner Bros. Pictures will release ‘Dune: Part Three’ in theaters on December 18, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.dunemovie.com/

Timothée Chalamet is most known for Call Me by Your Name, Wonka, and the previous Dune films. Zendaya is most known for Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Dune. Rebecca Ferguson is most known for Mission: Impossible films and Dune. Jason Momoa is most known for Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune. Florence Pugh is most known for Midsommar, Little Women, and Oppenheimer. Javier Bardem is most known for No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, and Dune. Anya Taylor-Joy is most known for The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, and The Menu. Robert Pattinson is most known for The Batman, Twilight, and The Lighthouse.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJuly 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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