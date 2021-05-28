‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Actor Robert Palmer Watkins Releases New Single “Waiting”

In addition to the announcement that actor and singer Robert Palmer Watkins would return for the second season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” additional news has been released about his new single under his artist name “Palmer.” Below are the details:

Actor and singer Robert Palmer Watkins (“General Hospital,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”) recently signed with B Martin’s Purpose Driven Artists record label under the artist name “Palmer.” He is releasing his first studio single titled “Waiting,” a song about his past relationships. “Waiting” is available for download on all streaming platforms on May 28, 2021, through Purpose Driven Records. A music video for the song will soon be released. Featured artists on the song are Palmer, Ronin, and B Martin. Produced by Patrick Garcia x Ronin, the song is written by Palmer, B Martin, and Julian Moon.

Listen to the “Waiting” single here:



“Waiting” is Palmer’s debut project, and he will be following it up with a series of singles throughout 2021. Capturing a fresh yet nostalgic sound reminiscent of the early 2000s R&B, Palmer creates music that will be remembered.

Robert Palmer Watkins (Palmer) has a long film and television career with over 37 actor IMDb credits. Notable television lead actor credits include “General Hospital” (as Dillon Quartermaine), CW’s “Cupid’s Match” (as Cupid), and most recently AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (as Lieutenant Frank Newton). His most recently released feature film includes “Last Three Days,” as the lead character Jack.

For film/television, Robert Palmer Watkins is represented by manager Paulo Andres of Rothman / Andrés Entertainment, by talent agent Julie Smith of Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, and by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.

Article by Wendy of Movie Vine.