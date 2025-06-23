‘Good Fortune’: Action Comedy Film Stars Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, with Sandra Oh and Keanu Reeves – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Aziz Ansari, ‘Good Fortune’ is about a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel who meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist.

‘Good Fortune’ stars Seth Rogen (as Jeff – a wealthy venture capitalist), Aziz Ansari (as Arj – a struggling man), Keke Palmer (as Elena), with Sandra Oh (as Martha – an angel), and Keanu Reeves (as Gabriel – an angel). Additional cast includes Sherry Cola (as Linda) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (as Azrael).

Produced by Aziz Ansari, p.g.a., Anthony Katagas, p.g.a., Alan Yang, p.g.a. ‘Good Fortune’ is executive produced by Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio.

Watch the action-comedy trailer below:



‘Good Fortune’ will be released theatrically in the United States on October 17, 2025, by Lionsgate Films, in association with media Capital Technologies, a Garam Films / Keep Your Head / Yang Pictures production.

