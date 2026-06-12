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‘Shelter’ Action Thriller Film Stars Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Shelter

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film ‘Shelter’ centers on a reclusive former British government assassin who rescues a young girl from a deadly storm, on a remote coastal island, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption.

Shelter‘Shelter’ stars Jason Statham (as Michael Mason), Bodhi Rae Breathnach (as Jessie), Bill Nighy (as Stephen Manafort), Naomi Ackie (as Roberta Frost), Daniel Mays (as Arthur Booth), Michael Shaeffer (as Uncle), Anna Crilly (as Haneron), Harriet Walter (as Prime Minister Fordham), and Celine Buckens (as Maddison).

Written by Ward Parry, ‘Shelter’ is produced by Jason Statham, John Friedberg, Brendon Boyea, Jon Berg, and Greg Silverman, with executive producers Volodymyr Artemenko, Elizabeth A. Bell, Rachael Cole, Victor Hadida, Michael Heimler, Macdara Kelleher, Teddy Schwarzman, Mike Shanks, Yevgan Stupka, Ric Roman Waugh, and Gideon Yu.. Production companies are Punch Palace Productions, Cinemachine, and Stampede Ventures.

The film’s cinematography is by Martin Ahlgren, the music is by David Buckley, with editing by Matthew Newman.

Watch the trailer below:

Black Bear Pictures released ‘Shelter’ in theaters on January 30, 2026, and as of June 12, 2026, it is now available on digital and on-demand platforms, visit the official website here: https://www.shelter.movie/

Jason Statham is most known for action hits like The Transporter series, Crank, The Expendables, and The Beekeeper. Bill Nighy is widely recognized for Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Living. Naomi Ackie starred in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Daniel Mays is known for Line of Duty.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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