MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Digger’ Satirical Dark Comedy Film Stars Tom Cruise – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJuly 13, 2026
1 minute read
Digger - Tom Cruise

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the satirical dark comedy film ‘Digger’ centers on the most powerful man in the world who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

‘Digger’ stars Tom Cruise (as Digger Rockwell), with Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman, Robert John Burke, along with Pip Torrens, Aoife Hinds, Cory Johnson, Annabel Mullion, Stephen Wight, and Cullen Moss.

Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, ‘Digger’ is produced by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise, and Mary Parent, with executive producer Michael Sharp. Production companies are Legendary Pictures, TC Productions, M Productions, TC Productions, and Warner Bros.

The film’s cinematography is by Emmanuel Lubezki, with editing by Stephen Mirrione and Conor O’Neill.

Watch the trailer below:

Warner Bros. Pictures will release ‘Digger’ in theaters on October 2, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.diggermovie.com/

Tom Cruise is most known for Top Gun, Mission: Impossible series, and Jerry Maguire. John Goodman is most known for The Big Lebowski, Roseanne, and Monsters, Inc. Riz Ahmed is most known for The Night Of, Rogue One, and Sound of Metal. Sandra Hüller is most known for Anatomy of a Fall and Zone of Interest. Jesse Plemons is most known for Breaking Bad, Fargo, and The Irishman. Michael Stuhlbarg is most known for A Serious Man, Boardwalk Empire, and Call Me by Your Name.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJuly 13, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.