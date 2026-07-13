‘Digger’ Satirical Dark Comedy Film Stars Tom Cruise – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the satirical dark comedy film ‘Digger’ centers on the most powerful man in the world who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

‘Digger’ stars Tom Cruise (as Digger Rockwell), with Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman, Robert John Burke, along with Pip Torrens, Aoife Hinds, Cory Johnson, Annabel Mullion, Stephen Wight, and Cullen Moss.

Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, ‘Digger’ is produced by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise, and Mary Parent, with executive producer Michael Sharp. Production companies are Legendary Pictures, TC Productions, M Productions, TC Productions, and Warner Bros.

The film’s cinematography is by Emmanuel Lubezki, with editing by Stephen Mirrione and Conor O’Neill.

Watch the trailer below:



Warner Bros. Pictures will release ‘Digger’ in theaters on October 2, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.diggermovie.com/

Tom Cruise is most known for Top Gun, Mission: Impossible series, and Jerry Maguire. John Goodman is most known for The Big Lebowski, Roseanne, and Monsters, Inc. Riz Ahmed is most known for The Night Of, Rogue One, and Sound of Metal. Sandra Hüller is most known for Anatomy of a Fall and Zone of Interest. Jesse Plemons is most known for Breaking Bad, Fargo, and The Irishman. Michael Stuhlbarg is most known for A Serious Man, Boardwalk Empire, and Call Me by Your Name.