‘The Weight’ Historical Drama Film Stars Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Padraic McKinley, the film The Weight centers on Samuel Murphy, a battle-scarred veteran who is desperate to save what is left of his family, during the height of the Great Depression. He is hired to help smuggle a fortune in gold across 100 miles of impenetrable wilderness.

The Weight stars Ethan Hawke (as Samuel Murphy) and Russell Crowe (as Warden Clancy), with Julia Jones (as Anna), Austin Amelio (as Rankin), Avi Nash (as Singh), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (as Olson), Sam Hazeldine (as Amis), George Burgess (as Letender), Jeffrey Lee Hallman (as Big), and Alec Newman (as Taggert).

Written by Shelby Gaines, Matthew Booi, and Matthew Chapman, along with story by Matthew Booi and Leo Scherman, The Weight is produced by Simon Fields, Nathan Fields, Ryan Hawke, Jonas Katzenstein, and Maximilian Leo, with executive producers Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Andreas Rübo, Klaus Dohle, Ralf Berchtold, Peter Block, Richard Goldberg, Oana Iancu, and Peter Jarowey. Production companies are Fields Entertainment, Under The Influence Productions, Augenschein Filmproduktion, in collaboration with Construction Film.

The film’s cinematography is by Matteo Cocco, the music is by Shelby Gaines and Latham Gaines, and the editing is by Padraic McKinley and Matthew Woolley.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertical will release The Weight in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Ethan Hawke is most known for Training Day, the Before trilogy, and Dead Poets Society. Russell Crowe is most known for Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and The Nice Guys. Julia Jones is most known for The Twilight Saga and Yellowstone. Austin Amelio is most known for Fear the Walking Dead and Everybody Wants Some!!.