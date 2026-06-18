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‘Hot Spot’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Andrzej Konopka and Noomi Rapace – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Hot Spot

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczy?ska, the film ‘Hot Spot’ centers on how in the late 21st century, an investigator and a member of a feared religious sect are brought together by a murder in a refugee camp.

‘Hot Spot’ stars Andrzej Konopka (as Djonny), Noomi Rapace (as Rana), and Reika Kirishima (as Ayka).

Written by Robert Bolesto, ‘Hot Spot’ is produced by Bogna Szewczyk-Skupie? and Klaudia ?mieja-Rostworowska for Madants, and Gregory Jankilevitsch, with executive producers including Gregory Jankilevitsch, Marcin Czernik, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and others.

The film’s cinematography is by Jakub Kijowski and Paula Wilczynska, the music is by Marcin Macuk and Zuzanna Wro?ska, and the editing is by Beata Liszewska and Liszewska Beata.

Additional cast include George Auimas Cris (as Zen), Filippa Kaye (as Maria), Niki Sereti (as Bossa), Ektor Liatsos (as TseTse), Rasmi Tsopela (as Granny), Eleni Tzangka (as Mona), Stavros Kotas (as Tom), and Sylwia Gola (as Amal).

Watch the trailer below:

Focus Features will release ‘Hot Spot’ in theaters on August 21, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here.

Andrzej Konopka is most known The Lure. Noomi Rapace is most known for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the Alien prequels (Prometheus, Covenant), and Black Mirror.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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