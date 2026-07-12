‘Werwulf’ Gothic Folk Horror Film Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Robert Eggers, the film ‘Werwulf’ centers on a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within. In 13th-century England, a town is haunted by a ravenous beast that threatens the safety of a man and his family, transforming local folklore into terrifying reality as villagers face an ancient supernatural threat.

‘Werwulf’ stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Valeriia Karaman, Hannah Harpin, Jack Morris, and Vidal Arzoni.

Written by Robert Eggers and Sjón, ‘Werwulf’ is produced by Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, and Sjón, with executive producers Chris Columbus, Bernard Bellew, and Eleanor Columbus. Production companies are Focus Features, Working Title Films, SKY Studios, and Maiden Voyage Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Jarin Blaschke, the music is by Robin Carolan, with editing by Louise Ford.

Watch the trailer below:



Focus Features will release ‘Werwulf’ in theaters on December 25, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.focusfeatures.com/werwulf

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is most known for Kraven the Hunter, Bullet Train, and Nosferatu. Lily-Rose Depp is most known for The Idol, Nosferatu, and The King. Willem Dafoe is most known for Spider-Man, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu. Ralph Ineson is most known for The Green Knight, The Witch, and Nosferatu.