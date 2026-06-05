‘Spa Weekend’ Comedy Film Stars Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Anna Faris, and Michelle Buteau – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the film ‘Spa Weekend’ centers on three friends who go on a spa weekend that descends into chaos when their trainwreck friend joins, leading to hilarious consequences.

Stars of ‘Spa Weekend’ include Leslie Mann (as Jane), Isla Fisher (as Mel), Anna Faris (as Sophie), Michelle Buteau (as Coco).

‘Spa Weekend’ is produced by Suzanne Todd and John Friedberg, with executive producers Michael Heimler, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Llewellyn Radley, and Teddy Schwarzman. Production companies are Black Bear Pictures and Suzanne Todd Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Danny Ruhlmann, the music is by Philip White, and the editing is by James Thomas.

Watch the trailer below:



Black Bear Pictures will release ‘Spa Weekend’ in theaters on August 21, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here.

Leslie Mann is most known for Knocked Up and This Is 40, Isla Fisher is most known for Wedding Crashers and Now You See Me, Anna Faris is most known for the Scary Movie franchise and The House Bunny, and Michelle Buteau is most known for Babes.