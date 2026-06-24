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‘The Outer Threat’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Constance Wu, Mark O’Brien, William Fichtner – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
The Outer Threat

Written and directed by William Woods, the sci-fi thriller film ‘The Outer Threat’ centers on an astrophysicist’s alien discovery forces him and his family to flee their home, chased by a mysterious pursuer. Their escape tests the limits between cosmic truth and paranoia.

The stars of ‘The Outer Threat’ include Constance Wu (as Michelle), Mark O’Brien (as Daniel), William Fichtner (as Sam), Callista Crowe, Isaac Smelcer-Zhang (as Francois), Oscar Hsu, and Murray Furrow.

‘The Outer Threat’ is produced by Maddy Falle, Allison White, and Albert Shin, with executive producers Jared Blaichman, Jonah Blaichman, John Hansen III, Rob McGillivray, Randall Okita, Tom Spriggs, Ben Stranahan, and Patrick Vipond. Production companies are Obvious Allegory, Sara Fost Pictures, and TimeLapse Pictures, in association with Line 200 and Tip-Top Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Mike McLaughlin, the music is by Ben Fox, and the editing is by Justin Oakey.

Watch the trailer below:

Quiver Distribution will release ‘The Outer Threat’ on digital and VOD on July 10, 2026.

Constance Wu is most known for Crazy Rich Asians. Mark O’Brien is known for Nuremberg. William Fichtner is known for Contact, The Dark Knight, and Armageddon.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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