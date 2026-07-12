‘The Dink’ Sports Comedy Film Stars Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film ‘The Dink’ centers on a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save a struggling country club and earn his father’s respect, is compelled to break a sacred vow and play pickleball.

‘The Dink’ stars Jake Johnson (as Dusty Boyd), Mary Steenburgen (as Candace Boyd), Aaron Chen (as PJ), with Ben Stiller (as Dr. Stone), and Ed Harris (as Chuck Boyd).

Written by Sean Clements, ‘The Dink’ is produced by Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Rob Paris, Mike Witherill, and Jake Johnson, with executive producers Rick Steele, Sean Clements, Josh Greenbaum, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy, and Daniel Crosser. Production companies are Apple Original Films, Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films.

Additional cast includes Chloe Fineman (as Marisa), Don Lake (as Gary), Wayne Wilderson (as Gene), Lennon Parham (as Kris), Patton Oswalt (as Skip), Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Chris Parnell (as Neil), Cleo King (as Gail), Lynne Marie Stewart (as Judy), Fortune Feimster (as Esther), Steve Berg (as George), Trisha Simmons (as Eileen), Martin Kove (as Mitch), and Christine Taylor (as Bea).

The film’s cinematography is by Carl Herse, the music is by Dara Taylor, with editing by Greg Hayden.

Watch the trailer below:



Apple Original Films will release ‘The Dink’ to stream on Apple TV+ on July 24, 2026.

Jake Johnson is most known for New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Minx. Mary Steenburgen is most known for Back to the Future Part III, Melvin and Howard, and The Help. Ed Harris is most known for Apollo 13, The Truman Show, and Pollock. Ben Stiller is most known for Meet the Parents, Zoolander, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Patton Oswalt is most known for Ratatouille and The King of Queens. Chloe Fineman is most known for Saturday Night Live and No Hard Feelings.