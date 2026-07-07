Freddy Carter, Lulu Wilson, Mark McKenna, Stelio Savante, And Jeremy Gauna To Lead The Cast Of Kristian McKay’s Sci-Fi Horror Feature ‘Do Not Open’

Freddy Carter (Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Shadow & Bone), Lulu Wilson (Pizza Movie, Becky franchise), Mark McKenna (The Tourist, Sing Street), Actor award nominee Stelio Savante (Sarah’s Oil, The Chosen), and Jeremy Gauna (1923, American Primeval) to lead the cast of award-winning filmmaker Kristian McKay’s upcoming sci-fi horror feature, Do Not Open. The cast is rounded out by Jada Jay, Diletta Guglielmi, and iconic singer-songwriter John Ford Coley.

Written and directed by McKay, Do Not Open is a contained supernatural thriller set inside a remote Texas storage facility — a place of forgotten story, abandoned memories, locked metal doors, and lives people tried to leave behind. Blending analog dread, ghost story, and psychological horror, Do Not Open sits in the eerie tradition of cult genre films like Christine and Videodrome, while exploring grief, longing, and the dangerous comfort of living inside an image instead of the world.

The film will be lensed by Harrison Kraft, whose work on Lemonade Blessing earned a Best Cinematography nomination at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

Produced through McKay’s production banner Obscura Film, Do Not Open is executive produced by Daunesh Alcott, who also produced alongside Kristian McKay and Stelio Savante.

McKay’s horror thriller Kill Trip, also produced by Obscura Film, will be released in the U.S. on July 17 through Quiver Distribution. His feature Ventaja received international recognition, including the Golden Palm award at the 2018 Mexico International Film Festival and the Audience award at NewFilmmakers LA. The film also received a theatrical run in Ecuador and was selected as one of the finalists for the country’s official Academy Award submission in 2019.

Savante’s producing credits include Under The Stadium Lights, starring Laurence Fishburne, for Saban Films, What Remains, starring Anne Heche, Cress Williams, & Kellan Lutz, for Gravitas Ventures, Angry Neighbors, starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale & Ashley Benson, for Lionsgate, and Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Hazel’s Heart.

Carter is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Conway Van Gelder Grant, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Wilson by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, UTA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. McKenna by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Independent Talent Group, and Peikoff Mahan. Savante by Opus Entertainment, Mavrick Artists, Linda McAlister Talent, and Kaye & Mills. Gauna by Linda McAlister Talent.