‘Sour Party’ Comedy Film Stars Samantha Westervelt, Amanda Drexton, Corey Feldman, Reggie Watts – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Amanda Drexton and Michael A. Drexton, the film ‘Sour Party’ follows Gwen and James, two broke, flailing 30-somethings on a quest to scrounge money from a collection of low lives and failed artists in an attempt to show up to Gwen’s sister’s baby shower with a proper gift.

‘Sour Party’ stars Samantha Westervelt (as Gwen), Amanda Drexton (as James), Nathan Owen (as Van), Ceciley Jenkins (as Deb), Scott Monahan (as Bjork), Corey Feldman (as Leslie), Reggie Watts (as Reggie), Douglas Bennett (as Monty), Christopher Rodriguez Marquette (as Durant), Augie Duke (as Augustine), and Callista McMaye (as Allie).

With story by Samantha Westervelt, ‘Sour Party’ is produced by Amanda Drexton and Michael A. Drexton, who also executive produced, along with Brian Katz, Leo Matchett, Steven Moreno, Elisa Ruiz, and Thomas Zambeck. Production companies are Artless Entertainment, in association with Six Digits Productions, and Decentralized Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Steven Moreno, and the music is by Ezra Reich.

Watch the trailer below:



Anchor Bay Entertainment, via Starboard Entertainment, will release ‘Sour Party’ digitally, on demand, and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 24, 2026.