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‘Sour Party’ Comedy Film Stars Samantha Westervelt, Amanda Drexton, Corey Feldman, Reggie Watts – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 19, 2026
1 minute read
Sour Party

Written and directed by Amanda Drexton and Michael A. Drexton, the film ‘Sour Party’ follows Gwen and James, two broke, flailing 30-somethings on a quest to scrounge money from a collection of low lives and failed artists in an attempt to show up to Gwen’s sister’s baby shower with a proper gift.

‘Sour Party’ stars Samantha Westervelt (as Gwen), Amanda Drexton (as James), Nathan Owen (as Van), Ceciley Jenkins (as Deb), Scott Monahan (as Bjork), Corey Feldman (as Leslie), Reggie Watts (as Reggie), Douglas Bennett (as Monty), Christopher Rodriguez Marquette (as Durant), Augie Duke (as Augustine), and Callista McMaye (as Allie).

With story by Samantha Westervelt, ‘Sour Party’ is produced by Amanda Drexton and Michael A. Drexton, who also executive produced, along with Brian Katz, Leo Matchett, Steven Moreno, Elisa Ruiz, and Thomas Zambeck. Production companies are Artless Entertainment, in association with Six Digits Productions, and Decentralized Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Steven Moreno, and the music is by Ezra Reich.

Watch the trailer below:

Anchor Bay Entertainment, via Starboard Entertainment, will release ‘Sour Party’ digitally, on demand, and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 24, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 19, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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