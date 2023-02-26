Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Coming To Theaters – Release Date – Trailer – Character Posters

Releasing in theaters on March 3, 2023, in the United States, the spy action comedy film “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. It will be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom on April 7. In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Produced by Miramax, the film is distributed by Lionsgate.

Check out the trailer:

Below are the cool character posters:





