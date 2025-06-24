‘You’re Cordially Invited’: Comedy Film Stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ tells the story of what happens when two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue and how each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride and sister of the other bride chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ stars Will Ferrell (as Jim Caldwell – father of the bride) and Reese Witherspoon (as Margot Buckley – sister of the other bride). The film also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (as Jenni Caldwell – Jim’s daughter), Meredith Hagner (Neve Buckley – Margot’s younger sister), Jimmy Tatro (as Dixon), Stony Blyden (as Oliver), Leanne Morgan (as Gwyneth), Rory Scovel (as Colton Buckley), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (as Heather), Ramona Young (as Kelly), Jack McBrayer (as Leslie), and Celia Weston (as Flora).

Produced by Nicholas Stoller p.g.a., Conor Welch, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ is executive produced by Alex Brown, Brendan O’Brien, and Ted Gidlow.

Watch the trailer below:



‘You’re Cordially Invited’ was released on January 30, 2025 worldwide on Prime Video – watch here.