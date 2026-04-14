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‘PH-1’ Political Thriller Film Stars Mark Kassen, Abubakar Salim, and Dina Shihabi – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 14, 2026
1 minute read
PH-1

Directed by Mark Kassen, the political thriller film ‘PH-1’ tells the story of a promising politician who is held hostage in his luxurious penthouse by a remote captor, forced to watch his life be destroyed by social and conventional media as he tries to figure out who is behind it and why.

‘PH-1’ stars Mark Kassen as Payton Burnham, Abubakar Salim as Paul Lanzano, Dina Shihabi as Rebecca Simpson, with Vinessa Shaw as Monica Hall, and Jesse L. Martin as Professor Daniel Huntley.

Written by Cheryl Guerriero and Mark Kassen, ‘PH-1’ is produced by Iliana Nikolic and Mark Kassen, with executive producer Julian West. Production company Like Minded Entertainment.

The film’s music is by Adam Peters, and the editing is by Martin Pensa and Steven Lambiase.

Watch the trailer below:

Buffalo 8 will release ‘PH-1’ in theaters on and digitally on May 8, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:
https://buffalo8.com/project/ph1/

Mark Kassen is known for his character roles in ‘Jobs,’ ‘Before We Go,’ and ‘Puncture.’ Abubakar Salim is best known for ‘House of Dragons,’ ‘Assassins Creed,’ and ‘Raised by Wolves.’ Dina Shihabi is known for ‘Tom Clancys’ Jack Ryan.’ Jesse L Martin is known for ‘The Flash,’ ‘Rent’, and ‘Law & Order.’ Vinessa Shaw is known for ‘3:10 to Yuma’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 14, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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