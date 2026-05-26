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‘Chum’ Horror Thriller Film Stars Alice Eve, Eric Michael Cole, Jim Klock, and Elle Haymond – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 26, 2026
1 minute read
Chum

ChumDirected by Jonathan Zuck, the horror thriller film Chum centers on how a dream destination wedding in Malta explodes into chaos when a bloodthirsty shark attacks and a sinister fisherman with a hidden agenda turns the celebration into a deadly trap.

Forced between open water and a relentless human predator, the wedding party must fight for survival as secrets surface and loyalties shatter. As the newlyweds are pushed to their limits, they are forced to confront the cracks in their relationship to determine who lives, who dies and who stays married.

Chum stars Alice Eve, Eric Michael Cole, Elle Haymond, Sarah Siadat, Johnny Gaffney, Lisa Yaro, Jim Klock (as Roy), and Robert Grose (as Captain Daniels).

Screenplay written by Jonathan Zuck and Joe Leone, with story by James Kondelik, Ryan R. Johnson and Dick Grunert, Chum is produced by Alice Eve, Kurt Fethke, Ryan R. Johnson, Lucas Jarach, Luke Daniels, and Eamon O’Rourke. Production companies are Redwire Pictures, Green Light Pictures, KCD Media, Tunnel, Lucky 13 Productions, Torchlight Productions, and A Safe Way Forward.

The film’s cinematography is by Mac Fisken, the music is by Jojo Draven, and the editing is by Ethan Maniquis and Dan Riddle.

Watch the trailer below:

Independent Film Company will release Chum in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms on June 5, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 26, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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