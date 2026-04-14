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‘Passenger’ Horror Film Stars Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell and Melissa Leo – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 14, 2026
1 minute read
Passenger
Lou Llobell as “Maddie" and Jacob Scipio as “Tyler" in Passenger from Paramount Pictures.

Directed by André Øvredal, the horror film ‘Passenger’ centers on how a few weeks into their van life adventure, a young couple witnesses a horrific accident that leaves the driver dead. Soon they’re being pursued by a demonic stalker who’s impossible to outrun and follows them wherever they go.

‘Passenger’ stars André Øvredal, Jacob Scipio, and Lou Llobell.

Written by Zachary Donohue & T.W. Burgess, ‘Passenger’ is produced by Walter Hamada, p.g.a., and Gary Dauberman, p.g.a., with executive producers Jenny Hinkey, Nathan Samdahl, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary. Production companies are 18Hz Productions and Coin Operated.

The film’s cinematography is by Federico Verardi, the music is by Christopher Young, and the editing is by Martin Bernfeld.

Watch the trailer below:

Paramount Pictures will release ‘Passenger’ in theaters on May 22, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:
https://www.passengermovie.com/

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 14, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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