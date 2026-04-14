‘Passenger’ Horror Film Stars Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell and Melissa Leo – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by André Øvredal, the horror film ‘Passenger’ centers on how a few weeks into their van life adventure, a young couple witnesses a horrific accident that leaves the driver dead. Soon they’re being pursued by a demonic stalker who’s impossible to outrun and follows them wherever they go.

‘Passenger’ stars André Øvredal, Jacob Scipio, and Lou Llobell.

Written by Zachary Donohue & T.W. Burgess, ‘Passenger’ is produced by Walter Hamada, p.g.a., and Gary Dauberman, p.g.a., with executive producers Jenny Hinkey, Nathan Samdahl, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary. Production companies are 18Hz Productions and Coin Operated.

The film’s cinematography is by Federico Verardi, the music is by Christopher Young, and the editing is by Martin Bernfeld.

Watch the trailer below:



Paramount Pictures will release ‘Passenger’ in theaters on May 22, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://www.passengermovie.com/