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‘100 Dates In Dallas’ Romantic Comedy Film Stars Jonathan Stoddard – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 12, 2026
1 minute read
100 Dates In Dallas

100 Dates In DallasDirected by Fred Olen Ray, the romantic comedy film ‘100 Dates In Dallas’ tells the story of Jeff Brock, a former TV and movie actor who dives into the chaotic world of post-divorce online dating. From unhinged matches to shallow, booze-fueled dates, his search for love turns into a comedic odyssey of awkward encounters and self-doubt. With only his witty friend Sam to confide in, Jeff faces a revolving door of eccentric women where each is more unpredictable than the last. Through sharp internal monologues and absurd misadventures, Jeff’s quest for connection exposes the hilarity and heartbreak of modern dating as well as his own role in the madness.

‘100 Dates In Dallas’ stars Jonathan Stoddard (as Jeff Brock), Ashton Leigh (as Mary Jane), and Charlene Amoia (as Tina).

Written and produced by Andrew Stevens, ‘100 Dates In Dallas’ is executive produced by Reed Hoelscher, Amanda Hoelscher, Jonathan Stoddard, Rick Moore, and Alessandro Penazzi. Production companies are Andrew Stevens Entertainment in association with Retromedia Entertainment, Hoelscher & Hoelscher, and Eyevox Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Adam Biddle, the music is by Reed Hoelscher, and the editing is by Michael Huge.

Watch the trailer below:

Freestyle Digital Media has released ‘100 Dates In Dallas’ on North American digital HD internet, DVD, and satellite platforms starting May 12, 2026.

Jonathan Stoddard is most known for his roles in Crossroads Springs, Furry Little Christmas, Black Monday, and Somewhere In Montana. Charlene Amoia is most known from the hit series How I Met Your Mother, and the upcoming Scary Movie 6.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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