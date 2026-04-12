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‘Psycho Killer’ Horror Film Stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 12, 2026
1 minute read
Psycho Killer

Directed by Gavin Polone, the horror film ‘Psycho Killer’ tells the story about how following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

‘Psycho Killer’ stars Georgina Campbell as Jane Archer, James Preston Rogers as Pyscho Killer, Grace Dove as Agent Becky Collins, Logan Miller as Marvin, and Malcolm McDowell as Mr. Pendleton.

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker, ‘Psycho Killer’ is produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with executive producers Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg. Production companies are Regency Enterprises, Constantin Film, New Regency, and Vertigo Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Magnus Nordenhof Jønck, the music is by Sven Faulconer, and the editing is by Derek Ambrosi.

Watch the trailer below:

20th Century Fox released ‘Psycho Killer’ in theaters on February 20, 2026, and it is now available on digital.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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