‘Psycho Killer’ Horror Film Stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Gavin Polone, the horror film ‘Psycho Killer’ tells the story about how following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

‘Psycho Killer’ stars Georgina Campbell as Jane Archer, James Preston Rogers as Pyscho Killer, Grace Dove as Agent Becky Collins, Logan Miller as Marvin, and Malcolm McDowell as Mr. Pendleton.

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker, ‘Psycho Killer’ is produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with executive producers Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg. Production companies are Regency Enterprises, Constantin Film, New Regency, and Vertigo Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Magnus Nordenhof Jønck, the music is by Sven Faulconer, and the editing is by Derek Ambrosi.

Watch the trailer below:



20th Century Fox released ‘Psycho Killer’ in theaters on February 20, 2026, and it is now available on digital.