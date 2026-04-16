‘Focker-In-Law’ Comedy Film Stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Ariana Grande – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by John Hamburg, the comedy film ‘Focker-In-Law’ centers on a young man named Henry, son of Greg and Pam Focker, who faces family chaos when he decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch.

‘Focker-In-Law’ stars Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes, Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Ariana Grande as Olivia Jones, Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley, Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes, Teri Polo as Pam Focker, Skyler Gisondo as Henry Focker, Beanie Feldstein as Samantha Focker, and Eduardo Franco.

Based on the characters created by Greg Glienna, ‘Focker-In-Law’ is the fourth installment in the Fockers film series and the sequel to Little Fockers. The film is produced by Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Jay Roach, and John Hamburg, with executive producers Michelle Graham, Lauren Hennessey, Amy Herman, and Berry Welsh. Production companies are Tribeca Enterprises, Red Hour Productions, Delirious Media, and Particular Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Barry Peterson, and the music is by Theodore Shapiro.

Watch the trailer below:



Universal Pictures will release ‘Focker-In-Law’ in theaters on November 25, 2026, with Paramount Pictures releasing in international markets.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://www.universalpictures.com/movies/focker-in-law/