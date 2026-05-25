‘Tony’ Biographical Comedy Drama Film Stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall, and Antonio Banderas – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Matt Johnson, the biographical comedy drama film Tony centers on a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain who travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.

Tony stars Dominic Sessa (as Anthony Bourdain), Emilia Jones (as Nancy), Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers (as Pierre Bourdain), Stavros Halkias (as Dimitri), with Leo Woodall (as Sal), and Antonio Banderas (as Ciro).

Written by Matt Johnson, Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels, and Lou Howe, Tony is produced by Tim White, Trevor White, Matthew Miller, and Matt Johnson, with executive producers Chris Stinson, Amy Greene, Kim Witherspoon, Todd Bartels, Lou Howe, and Emily Rose. Production companies are Star Thrower Entertainment and Zapruder Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Michael Bauman, the music is by Jay McCarrol, and the editing is by Curt Lobb and Robert Upchurch.

Additional cast includes Michael Jibrin (as Tyrone), Carline Portu (as Robin), Monica Raymund (as Mary), and Ava Davey-Bissett (as Vicki).

Watch the trailer below:



A24 will release Tony in theaters this August, 2026.