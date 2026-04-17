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‘Street Fighter’ Action Film Features Star Ensemble Cast – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 17, 2026
1 minute read
Street Fighter

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the action film Street Fighter is set in 1993, when estranged Street Fighters Ryu and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Street Fighter stars include:

  • Noah Centineo as Ken Masters
  • Andrew Koji as Ryu
  • Callina Liang as Chun-Li
  • Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as Akuma
  • David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
  • Cody Rhodes as Guile
  • Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki
  • Eric André as Don Sauvage
  • Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim
  • Orville Peck as Vega
  • Olivier Richters as Zangief
  • Hirooki Goto as E. Honda
  • Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
  • Alexander Volkanovski as Joe
  • With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog
  • And Jason Momoa as Blanka

Based on the CAPCOM Video Game, the Street Fighter story is by Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman, with screenplay by T.J. Fixman and Kitao Sakurai. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama, and Stefan Makhoul, with executive producers JJ Hook, Jay Ashenfelter, Kenzo Tsujimoto, and Haruhiro Tsujimoto. Production companies are Legendary Pictures and Capcom.

The film’s cinematography is by Ken Seng with editing by Luke Lynch.

Watch the trailer below:

Paramount Pictures will release Street Fighter in theaters on October 16, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:
https://www.streetfightermovie.com/

 

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 17, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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