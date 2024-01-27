Fascinating Vampire Flick “Abigail” In Theaters April 2024 – Watch The Trailer

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for the vampire horror flick “Abigail,” which is about a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure; all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

The “Abigail” cast contains some well-known stars, including Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

Check out the engaging trailer below:

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, “Abigail” is a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Irish screenwriter Stephen Sheilds (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers), with revisions by Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Filmed in Ireland, “Abigail” was produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Watch “Abigail” in theaters on April 19, 2024.

https://www.abigailmovie.com/