‘Xeno’: Sci-Fi Adventure Film Stars Lulu Wilson, Omari Hardwick, Wrenn Schmidt, and Paul Schneider – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Matthew Loren Oates, ‘Xeno’ is a rated PG-13 film that is a thrilling and heartfelt adventure, proving that the strongest bonds can be formed in the most unexpected places. A teenage girl and a terrifying alien form a powerful bond after a chance encounter in the desert, sending them on an adventure that questions the nature of good and evil. As government agents close in, the girl discovers the alien is not the extraterrestrial she expected. Compelled to protect her new friend, she uncovers a secret that could change the fate of both their worlds.

‘Xeno’ stars Lulu Wilson (as Renee), Omari Hardwick (as Jonathan Keyes), Wrenn Schmidt (as Linda), Paul Schneider (as Chase). Additional cast includes Trae Romano (as Gil), Josh Cooke (as Agent Brown), Mike Wolfe (as Huntsman), and Ron Rogge (as Lou).

Produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat and Shana Marie and Jesse Jensen for Tabooma, ‘Xeno’ features creature designs by the legendary Jim Henson Company’s Creature Shop.

Watch the trailer below:



Blue Fox Entertainment will release ‘Xeno’ in theaters nationwide on September 19, 2025.