‘Come With Me’ Thriller Film Stars Theo Rossi and Ron Perlman – Teaser Trailer Release

Directed by Aaron Harvey, the thriller film ‘Come With Me’ follows Simon Ward, a working class man who finds his life upended after suffering a traumatic home invasion. Compounded by trouble at his job and the loss of his best friend, and fueled by a rhetoric-spewing radio host, Simon begins a deadly descent into his own mind, trying to rectify the perceived wrongs and cleanse the injustice he starts to see in the world around him.

‘Come With Me’ stars Theo Rossi as Simon Ward, with Ronnie Gene Blevins as Gary, Kate French as Rebecca, Chris Mullinax as Will, Michael Sirow as Dave, Aaron Quick Nelson as Carl, Jay Huguley as Peter Ellis, Marion Kerr as Angela, and Ron Perlman as Dalton Kirby.

Written by Aaron Harvey and Jonathan Croom, ‘Come With Me’ is produced by Demetrius Stear, Colin Bates, Kevin Greene, and Nicholas Carmona, with executive producers Ryan Francis, Lance Kawas, Fadi Assaf, Michael Sirow, Javier C. Ortiz, and Theo Rossi. Production companies are A Mind’s Eye, EverBright Pictures, DreamSyndicate, and Michael Bruce Pictures, in association with FilmLens and Rocket Soul Studios.

Filmed in Mississippi, USA, ‘Come With Me’ cinematography is by Ben Joyner, the music is by James Curd, and the editing is by Jacob Kirby.

Watch the teaser trailer below:



An official selection on closing night, ‘Come With Me’ will have its World Premiere to a sold out audience with cast, director, producers, and executive producers on the evening of April 18, 2026 at the Beverly Hills Film Festival. The film doesn’t have a release date yet.

For more details, visit the official website here:

https://www.comewithmefilm.com/

Quotes from director Aaron Harvey, producer Demetrius Stear, and executive producer Ryan Francis:

“Come With Me is a film that I’ve been wanting to make since starting my filmmaking journey. I’ve always been interested in films that are reflective of the times and the current sociopolitical climate(s), yet also retain a conventional narrative that can work just as well in the immediate moment as it can if viewed twenty years on… As you see in the picture, the film deals heavily with themes of perception and paranoia, specifically what we ingest and choose to bring into our minds, and how that shapes both our personal realities and our view of the world around us – yet all couched within a thrilling narrative. Hopefully we’ve crafted that uniquely enough, and are able to take the audience on that ride through the lens of Theo’s minds-eye. Come With Me is both a film for now and a cautionary tale for the future.” – Aaron Harvey, Director/Writer

“Our primary goal as filmmakers is to evoke emotion in our audience. Rather than aiming for perfection, we prioritize spontaneity, and I believe ‘Come with Me’ achieves this at a high level.

The film is both topical and polarizing—a true independent project brought to life through diligence, collaboration, and Aaron Harvey’s distinct vision. Theo Rossi delivers an inspiring performance, truly bringing the character of Simon to life through his dedication.

From the moment I first read the script, I knew this had to be the inaugural film under A Minds Eye Film Co.” – Demetrius Stear, Producer

“With the current climate of the world, this film has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences. I believe it will spark conversations that extend far beyond the theater, compelling viewers to reflect on its themes long after the credits roll. With incredible performances from Theo Rossi and Ron Perlman, and visionary direction, we’re crafting a story that we hope forges an emotional connection with our audience.” – Ryan J Francis, Executive Producer

Director Aaron Harvey is known for his work on The Neighbor and Into the Ashes. Theo Rossi is most known for his notable roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Penguin, and Emily the Criminal. Ron Perlman is best known for his roles in Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy. Ronnie Gene Blevins is best known for his roles in Emancipation and Long Shadows. Kate French is known for her role in Oppenheimer. Chris Mullinax is known for his role in Hellfire. Michael Sirow is known for his role in The Wrath of Becky. Aaron Quick Nelson is known for his roles in Cobra Kai, and The Gifted. Jay Huguley is known for his role in The Walking Dead. Marion Kerr is known for her role in Dark Skies.