‘Super Troopers 3’ Comedy Film Stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, the film ‘Super Troopers 3’ centers on when Farva’s over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, all while trying to bring down a pernicious new drug ring.

‘Super Troopers 3’ stars Jay Chandrasekhar (as Senior Trooper Arcot “Thorny” Ramathorn), Kevin Heffernan (as Trooper Rodney “Rod” Farva), Steve Lemme (as Trooper MacIntyre “Mac” Womack), Paul Soter (as Trooper Carl Foster), Erik Stolhanske (as Trooper Robbie “Rabbit” Roto), Brian Cox (as Captain John O’Hagen), Marisa Coughlan (as Ursula Hansen), Nat Faxon (as Captain Todd Markowski), Chace Crawford (as Baker Buchanan), Andrew Dismukes (as Trooper Coy Burns), Hannah Simone (as Thorny’s sister), Iqbal Theba (as Thorny’s father), Sakina Jaffrey (as Thorny’s mother), Jon Rudnitsky, and Lisa Gilroy.

Written by Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, ‘Super Troopers 3’ is produced by Richard Perello, with executive producer Michael Bowes. Production company is Broken Lizard Industries.

The film’s cinematography is by Joe Collins, the music is by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, and the editing is by Spencer Houck.

Watch the trailer below:



Searchlight Pictures will release ‘Super Troopers 3’ in theaters on August 7, 2026.

Jay Chandrasekhar is most known for directing and starring in the Super Troopers franchise along with other Broken Lizard comedies such as Club Dread. Kevin Heffernan is most known for his breakout role as Farva in the Super Troopers series and for appearances in films like Beerfest. Brian Cox, returning as Captain O’Hagen, is most known for his acclaimed performances in major films including Braveheart and X2, as well as the hit series Succession.