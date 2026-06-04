‘Lucky’ Crime Thriller Limited Series Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken (pilot and several episodes) and Greg Yaitanes (additional episodes), the film ‘Lucky’ centers a reformed criminal who is forced to confront her past and return to illicit activities for one final job, hoping to secure her freedom and leave her former life behind for good.

‘Lucky’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy (as Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong), Annette Bening (as Priscilla Matheson), Timothy Olyphant (as John Armstrong), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Agent Billie Rand), Drew Starkey (as Cary Armstrong), Clifton Collins Jr. (as Dutch/Harris Dutch), William Fichtner (as Whittaker).

Written by Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas (co-showrunners), with story based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, ‘Lucky’ is produced by Tropper Ink and Hello Sunshine, with executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Jonathan Tropper, Cassie Pappas, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Production companies are Tropper Ink, Hello Sunshine (Ladykiller), and Apple Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Doug Emmett and Yaron Orbach, the music is by Isabella Summers, and the editing is by Tyler L. Cook, Eleanor Infante, Aika Miyake, Byron Smith, and Jennifer Barbot.

Watch the trailer below:



Apple TV+ will release ‘Lucky’ digitally on July 15, 2026 (first two episodes), with new episodes weekly through August 19, 2026.

Visit the official website here.

Anya Taylor-Joy is known for The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, and The Menu. Annette Bening is known for The Kids Are All Right, American Beauty, and Captain Marvel. Timothy Olyphant is known for Justified, Deadwood, and The Mandalorian. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is known for King Richard, The Help, and Nickel Boys. Drew Starkey is known for Outer Banks and Queer.