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‘Lucky’ Crime Thriller Limited Series Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Lucky

Directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken (pilot and several episodes) and Greg Yaitanes (additional episodes), the film ‘Lucky’ centers a reformed criminal who is forced to confront her past and return to illicit activities for one final job, hoping to secure her freedom and leave her former life behind for good.

‘Lucky’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy (as Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong), Annette Bening (as Priscilla Matheson), Timothy Olyphant (as John Armstrong), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Agent Billie Rand), Drew Starkey (as Cary Armstrong), Clifton Collins Jr. (as Dutch/Harris Dutch), William Fichtner (as Whittaker).

Written by Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas (co-showrunners), with story based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, ‘Lucky’ is produced by Tropper Ink and Hello Sunshine, with executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Jonathan Tropper, Cassie Pappas, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Production companies are Tropper Ink, Hello Sunshine (Ladykiller), and Apple Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Doug Emmett and Yaron Orbach, the music is by Isabella Summers, and the editing is by Tyler L. Cook, Eleanor Infante, Aika Miyake, Byron Smith, and Jennifer Barbot.

Watch the trailer below:

Apple TV+ will release ‘Lucky’ digitally on July 15, 2026 (first two episodes), with new episodes weekly through August 19, 2026.

Visit the official website here.

Anya Taylor-Joy is known for The Queen’s Gambit, Furiosa, and The Menu. Annette Bening is known for The Kids Are All Right, American Beauty, and Captain Marvel. Timothy Olyphant is known for Justified, Deadwood, and The Mandalorian. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is known for King Richard, The Help, and Nickel Boys. Drew Starkey is known for Outer Banks and Queer.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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