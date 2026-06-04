‘One Night Only’ Romantic Comedy Film Stars Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, and Maya Hawke – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Will Gluck, the film ‘One Night Only’centers on Allie and Owen, two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex. Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.

‘One Night Only’ stars Monica Barbaro (as Allie), Callum Turner (as Owen), Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ziwe, Ben Marshall, with Molly Ringwald (as Linda), and LeVar Burton (as Linda’s partner).

Written by Will Gluck and Travis Braun, ‘One Night Only’ is produced by Will Gluck and Jacqueline Monetta. Production companies are Olive Bridge Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Yaron Orbach and the editing is by Tia Nolan.

Watch the trailer below:



Universal Pictures will release ‘One Night Only’ in theaters on August 7, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://onenightonlymovie.com

Monica Barbaro is most known for Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown. Callum Turner is most known for Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Maya Hawke is most known for Stranger Things. Molly Ringwald is most known for Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink.