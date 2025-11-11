‘DeathStalker’ Film’s Actress Singer-Songwriter Nina Bergman Releases Song “Walking Alone”

In writer-director Steven Kostanski‘s ‘Deathstalker’ fantasy film, executive produced by Slash (Guns N’ Roses) starring Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, The Matrix Reloaded) as the titular warrior, actress and singer-songwriter Nina Bergman (Hell Hath No Fury, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Cold Meat) joined the cast in the role of Grendul, a confident, tough leader of the Abraxeon Thieves Guild who has a history with Deathstalker (Bernhardt), the barbarian who becomes cursed by a magical talisman that draws him into conflict with a malevolent wizard and a clan of monstrous assassins.

In addition to having a role in ‘Deathstalker,’ Nina Bergman wrote and performed the end-credit song “Walking Alone,” featuring multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy and music producer Jay Ruston. Jay Ruston has been recording, producing, and mixing powerful, world-class records since 1997. He produced Nina Bergman’s band, Letters From The Fire, and their acclaimed remake of “Love Song” by The Cure. His extensive discography includes artists such as Anthrax, Stone Sour, Steel Panther, Coheed and Cambria, Diana Ross, Fall Out Boy, and many more—cementing his reputation as one of the most versatile and sought-after producers in the industry. Jonah Nimoy is a multi-instrumentalist and member of the legendary California punk rock band The Offspring. He joined the group as a touring musician in 2019 and became an official member in 2023. The son of filmmaker Adam Nimoy and grandson of the late Leonard Nimoy—beloved worldwide as Spock from Star Trek—Jonah continues his family’s creative legacy through his dynamic musicianship and stage presence.

“Walking Alone” is part of a three-track single, with the title track featuring Emmy and BAFTA award–winning composer Bear McCreary and Slash. It was digitally released by Sparks & Shadows Records on October 10, 2025, the date of the ‘Deathstalker’ film’s theatrical release. In addition, she’ll have a music video come out near the films digital release on November 11, 2025.

Listen on your favorite streamer now: https://sparksandshadows.ffm.to/deathstalker

The new ‘Deathstalker’ film is a reboot of the beloved 1983 sword-and-sorcery romp, and includes cast Christina Orjalo, Paul Lazenby, and Nicholas Rice. Actor/comedian Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille, The Goldbergs) voices Doodad, a benevolent wizard joining Deathstalker on his journey.

‘Deathstalker’ trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAdo8drjc_M

On being part of the ‘Deathstalker’ film, Nina relays, “Being part of Steven Kostanski’s imagination in a Roger Corman remake of Deathstalker is pretty epic for any actor! Creating a character like Grendul in that universe is another dream checked off my vision board. I’ve always loved fantasy and creature-driven worlds, and stepping into one like this has been a blast. Plus, getting to play opposite Daniel Bernhard? It doesn’t get much better than that!”

Regarding the new song in the end credits, Nina states, “I’m a creator at heart, so I’m always making something new. After finishing ‘Deathstalker,’ I was so inspired by the world, the characters, and especially Deathstalker himself. He’s this epic figure, hardened by survival, who has shut out human connection—yet deep down, there’s still a spark of his humanity. Playing Grendul, who shares a complicated past with him, made me wonder: What really happened between them?

That question inspired the words and melodies that became “Walking Alone.” After talking with director Steven Kostanski about his vision for a song, I teamed up with my longtime friend and producer Jay Ruston, and we brought in Jonah Nimoy from The Offspring. The creative fire was instant! I even wove in some of Steven’s own lines from the script, since he wrote it, and shaped it into a late-’90s/early-2000s homage—exactly what he requested.

Steven and the team loved it so much that we shot a music video for it, and I cannot wait for people to see it. With Steven’s imagination, I know it’s going to be something truly epic.”

Nina Bergman is a Danish-born singer, songwriter, and touring musician whose career bridges music, film, and performance.

A lifelong vocalist, she studied musical theatre at NYU and trained in opera with The Magic Circle Opera Company before breaking into New York’s live music scene.

Legendary musician Paul Anka discovered and managed her, securing a six-album deal with Warner Bros. Records under Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo. Nina went on touring and fronting the rock band Letters from the Fire.

She gained national attention on the reality series ‘Battle Ground Earth’ with Ludacris and Tommy Lee, touring America for three months. Later, she appeared on ‘Hollywood Wives,’ which chronicled her journey toward her record deal. She also served as the Grammy Trophy Girl for five years, representing music’s biggest night.

As a recording artist, Nina has written and performed songs for numerous films, including ‘Catacombs’ (Lionsgate), ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera,’ ‘Sharknado,’ ‘Black Limousine,’ and ‘All About Her.’ She has also performed live at major national events like the World Series and the NCAA College Football.

The “Walking Alone” music video will debut near the ‘Deathstalker’ film’s digital release on November 11, 2025.