‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ Supernatural Horror Film Stars Amelia Eve, Lin Shaye… – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, the supernatural horror film Insidious: Out of the Further centers on Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.

Insidious: Out of the Further is the sequel to Insidious: The Red Door and is the sixth installment in the Insidious franchise. The film stars Amelia Eve as Gemma, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, and Laura Gordon, with Lin Shaye reprising her role as Elise Rainier.

Based on characters created by Leigh Whannell, Insidious: Out of the Further is a story by David Leslie-Johnson McGoldrick and Jacob Chase. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell, with executive producers Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Production companies are Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster.

The film’s cinematography is by Dave Garbett, the music is by Joseph Bishara, and the editing is by Gregory Plotkin.

Watch the trailer below:



Sony Pictures Releasing will have Insidious: Out of the Further in theaters on August 21, 2026.