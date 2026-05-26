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‘Wingman’ Comedy Film Stars Harland Williams, Russell Peters, Jamie Kennedy – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 26, 2026
1 minute read
Wingman

Directed by Harland Williams, the comedy film Wingman centers on a struggling single guy who hires a brash self-proclaimed wingman to help him pick up women, but as the night spirals into absurd schemes and failures, he questions whether confidence or connection is the real key to love.

Wingman stars Harland Williams (as Turk), Russell Peters (as Kazzim), Jamie Kennedy (as Eddie), Evan Marsh (as Bob), Kayla Wallace (as Holly), Shiva Negar (as Terri), Dylan Flashner (as Skip), David Lipper (as Nothing), Lola Manzini (as Valencia), Keith Bowser (as Butterbuns), and Boomer Phillips (as Tim Ryder).

Written by Harland Williams with story by Justin L. Levine, ‘Wingman’ is produced by Justin L. Levine, with executive producer David Lipper. Production company is Stardust Pictures. Cinematography is by Lux.

Watch the trailer below:

Apple TV released Wingman on May 26, 2026. Watch here:
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/wingman/umc.cmc.nfzru25awp5jnendhudhjw9t

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 26, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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