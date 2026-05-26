‘Wingman’ Comedy Film Stars Harland Williams, Russell Peters, Jamie Kennedy – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Harland Williams, the comedy film Wingman centers on a struggling single guy who hires a brash self-proclaimed wingman to help him pick up women, but as the night spirals into absurd schemes and failures, he questions whether confidence or connection is the real key to love.

Wingman stars Harland Williams (as Turk), Russell Peters (as Kazzim), Jamie Kennedy (as Eddie), Evan Marsh (as Bob), Kayla Wallace (as Holly), Shiva Negar (as Terri), Dylan Flashner (as Skip), David Lipper (as Nothing), Lola Manzini (as Valencia), Keith Bowser (as Butterbuns), and Boomer Phillips (as Tim Ryder).

Written by Harland Williams with story by Justin L. Levine, ‘Wingman’ is produced by Justin L. Levine, with executive producer David Lipper. Production company is Stardust Pictures. Cinematography is by Lux.

Watch the trailer below:



Apple TV released Wingman on May 26, 2026. Watch here:

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/wingman/umc.cmc.nfzru25awp5jnendhudhjw9t