Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ Political Action-Thriller Film Stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the political action-thriller film ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ has Jack Ryan reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ stars John Krasinski (as Jack Ryan), Wendell Pierce (as James Greer), Michael Kelly (as Mike November), Max Beesley, J.J. Feild, Douglas Hodge, with Betty Gabriel (as Elizabeth Wright) and Sienna Miller (as Emma Marlow).

Based on characters created by bestselling author Tom Clancy, the ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ film is screenwritten by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, with story by Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski. It is produced by Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, with executive producers John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse, and Tom Clancy. Production companies are Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, Genre Arts, Push Boot, and Sunday Night Productions.

Cinematography for ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ is by Arnau Valls Colomer, music by Ramin Djawadi and William Marriott, with editing by Jason Ballantine.

Watch the official teaser trailer below:



Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ will be released on May 20, 2026, globally on Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios.

In the meantime, you can check out the television series here:

https://www.amazon.com/Tom-Clancys-Jack-Ryan/dp/B0CNDCMN8R

And visit author Tom Clancy’s official website here: https://tomclancy.com/

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios