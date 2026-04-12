‘Faces of Death’ Horror Film Stars Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber, the horror film ‘Faces of Death’ is the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.

‘Faces of Death’ stars Barbie Ferreira as Margot, Dacre Montgomery as Arthur, Josie Totah as Samantha, Aaron Holliday as Ryan, with Jermaine Fowler as Josh, and Charli XCX as Gabby.

Written by Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, ‘Faces of Death’ is based on the 1978 horror series by Gorgon Video production company, and is produced by Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Greg Gilreath, and Adam Hendricks, with executive producers Rick Benattar and Isa Mazzei. Production companies are Legendary Pictures, Angry Films Entertainment, in association with Divide/Conquer.

The film’s cinematography is by Isaac Bauman, the music is by Gavin Brivik, and the editing is by Taylor Levy.

Watch the trailer below:



Red band trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKiX2FBBz54

Independent Film Company and Shudder released ‘Faces of Death’ in theaters starting from April 10, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://www.facesofdeathmovie.com/home/

Barbie Ferreira is most known for her role as Kat Hernandez in the ‘Euphoria’ television series. Dacre Montgomery is best known for his role as Billy Hargrove in ‘Stranger Things.’