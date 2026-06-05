‘Ladies First’ Comedy Film Stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film ‘Ladies First’ centers on a male chauvinist who is transported to a matriarchal society, facing challenges from a formidable female version of himself.

‘Ladies First’ stars Sacha Baron Cohen (as Damien Sachs), Rosamund Pike (as Alex Fox), Charles Dance (as Fred Powell), Emily Mortimer (as Sunny Black), Tom Davis (as Chris Black), Richard E. Grant (as Pigeon Man), Fiona Shaw (as Felicity Chase), and Weruche Opia (as Ruby).

Written by Natalie Krinsky, Cinco Paul, and Katie Silberman, ‘Ladies First’ is produced by Liza Chasin, Eleonore Dailly, and Edouard de Lachomette, with executive producers Natalie Krinsky and Nicky Kentish Barnes. Production companies are 3dot Productions and Four By Two Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Haris Zambarloukos, the music is by Atli Örvarsson, and the editing is by Mark Everson.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix released ‘Ladies First’ digitally on May 22, 2026.

Visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81001524

Sacha Baron Cohen is most known for Borat and The Dictator. Rosamund Pike is most known for Gone Girl. Charles Dance is most known for Game of Thrones. Richard E. Grant is most known for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Gosford Park. Emily Mortimer is most known for Paddington in Peru. and Fiona Shaw is most known for Killing Eve and True Detective.