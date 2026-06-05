MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Ladies First’ Comedy Film Stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Ladies First

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film ‘Ladies First’ centers on a male chauvinist who is transported to a matriarchal society, facing challenges from a formidable female version of himself.

‘Ladies First’ stars Sacha Baron Cohen (as Damien Sachs), Rosamund Pike (as Alex Fox), Charles Dance (as Fred Powell), Emily Mortimer (as Sunny Black), Tom Davis (as Chris Black), Richard E. Grant (as Pigeon Man), Fiona Shaw (as Felicity Chase), and Weruche Opia (as Ruby).

Written by Natalie Krinsky, Cinco Paul, and Katie Silberman, ‘Ladies First’ is produced by Liza Chasin, Eleonore Dailly, and Edouard de Lachomette, with executive producers Natalie Krinsky and Nicky Kentish Barnes. Production companies are 3dot Productions and Four By Two Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Haris Zambarloukos, the music is by Atli Örvarsson, and the editing is by Mark Everson.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix released ‘Ladies First’ digitally on May 22, 2026.

Visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81001524

Sacha Baron Cohen is most known for Borat and The Dictator. Rosamund Pike is most known for Gone Girl. Charles Dance is most known for Game of Thrones. Richard E. Grant is most known for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Gosford Park. Emily Mortimer is most known for Paddington in Peru. and Fiona Shaw is most known for Killing Eve and True Detective.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.