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‘Hope’ Sci-Fi Action Thriller Film Stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon – Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Hope

HopeDirected by Na Hong-jin, the film ‘Hope’ centers on a remote South Korean village called Hope Harbor near the DMZ. Police chief Bum-seok and officer Sung-ae are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

‘Hope’ stars Hwang Jung-min (as Bum-seok, the police chief), Zo In-sung (as Sung-ki, a headstrong hunter), Hoyeon (as Sung-ae, the rookie officer), Taylor Russell (as Ai’dovor), Cameron Britton (as Va’migere), Alicia Vikander (as J’aur), and Michael Fassbender (as Ma’veyyo).

Written by Na Hong-jin, ‘Hope’ is produced by Na Hong-jin, Saemi Kim, and Saerom Kim, with executive producers Jeongin Hong and Eugene Kim. Production companies are Forged Films, Plus M Entertainment, and Westworld.

The film’s cinematography is by Hong Kyung-pyo, the music is by Michael Abels, and the editing is by Kim Sun-min.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Neon will release ‘Hope’ in theaters on September 9, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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