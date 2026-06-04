MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Ice Cream Man’ Slasher Horror Film Stars Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Ice Cream Man

Directed by Eli Roth, the film ‘Ice Cream Man’ centers on an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.

‘Ice Cream Man’ stars Ari Millen (as the Ice Cream Man), Eli Roth (as Marty), Benjamin Byron Davis (as The Priest), Karen Cliche (as Alison), Dylan Hawco (as Chris), Sarah Abbott (as Lizzie), Shiloh O’Reilly (as Tommy), Kiori Mirza Waldman (as Mia), Charlie Zeltzer (as Jared), Charlie Storey (as Piper), Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (as Mr. Hamlin), Carina Battrick (as Marcella), Darrin Baker (as Principal Maloney), Amanda Barker (as Heather Henderson), Lorenzo Antonucci (as Terry), and Ryan Allen (as Officer Salinger).

Written by Eli Roth and Noah Belson, with story by Eli Roth, ‘Ice Cream Man’ is produced by Eli Roth, Kate Harrison Karman, Christopher Woodrow, and Raj Singh, with executive producers Nas, Peter Bittenbender, Holly Adams, Lorenzo Antonucci, Jon Schnaars, Connor DiGregorio, Kevin Scott Frakes, Ash Avildsen, Phil Hunt, Matt MacLellan, Eli Massillon, Compton Ross, and Andre Coutu. Production companies are The Horror Section, Cream Productions, Le Studio Canal+, Mass Appeal, and MCT Studios, in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.

The film’s cinematography is by Simon Shohet, the music is by Brandon Roberts, and the editing is by Matt Lyon.

Watch the trailer below:

Iconic Events Releasing will release ‘Ice Cream Man’ in theaters on August 7, 2026 (wide theatrical release across North America).

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://icecreammanmovie.com

Ari Millen is most known for his role in Orphan Black. Benjamin Byron Davis is recognized for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Karen Cliche appeared in Thanksgiving. Eli Roth himself is a horror icon known for directing Hostel, Cabin Fever, and Thanksgiving.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.