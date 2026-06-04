‘Ice Cream Man’ Slasher Horror Film Stars Ari Millen, Benjamin Byron Davis – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Eli Roth, the film ‘Ice Cream Man’ centers on an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.

‘Ice Cream Man’ stars Ari Millen (as the Ice Cream Man), Eli Roth (as Marty), Benjamin Byron Davis (as The Priest), Karen Cliche (as Alison), Dylan Hawco (as Chris), Sarah Abbott (as Lizzie), Shiloh O’Reilly (as Tommy), Kiori Mirza Waldman (as Mia), Charlie Zeltzer (as Jared), Charlie Storey (as Piper), Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (as Mr. Hamlin), Carina Battrick (as Marcella), Darrin Baker (as Principal Maloney), Amanda Barker (as Heather Henderson), Lorenzo Antonucci (as Terry), and Ryan Allen (as Officer Salinger).

Written by Eli Roth and Noah Belson, with story by Eli Roth, ‘Ice Cream Man’ is produced by Eli Roth, Kate Harrison Karman, Christopher Woodrow, and Raj Singh, with executive producers Nas, Peter Bittenbender, Holly Adams, Lorenzo Antonucci, Jon Schnaars, Connor DiGregorio, Kevin Scott Frakes, Ash Avildsen, Phil Hunt, Matt MacLellan, Eli Massillon, Compton Ross, and Andre Coutu. Production companies are The Horror Section, Cream Productions, Le Studio Canal+, Mass Appeal, and MCT Studios, in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.

The film’s cinematography is by Simon Shohet, the music is by Brandon Roberts, and the editing is by Matt Lyon.

Watch the trailer below:



Iconic Events Releasing will release ‘Ice Cream Man’ in theaters on August 7, 2026 (wide theatrical release across North America).

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://icecreammanmovie.com

Ari Millen is most known for his role in Orphan Black. Benjamin Byron Davis is recognized for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Karen Cliche appeared in Thanksgiving. Eli Roth himself is a horror icon known for directing Hostel, Cabin Fever, and Thanksgiving.