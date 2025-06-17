MoviesNews

‘Materialists’: Celine Song Film Stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal – Trailer and Release Date

1 minute read

From Academy Award-nominated writer and director Celine Song, ‘Materialists’ is a rated-R drama comedy romance film about a young, ambitious, successful New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

‘Materialists’ stars Dakota Johnson (as Lucy), Chris Evans (as John), and Pedro Pascal (as Harry Castillo). Additional cast includes Zoë Winters (as Sophie), Marin Ireland (as Violet), Louisa Jacobson (as Charlotte), Dasha Nekrasova (as Daisy), Sawyer Spielberg (as Mason), Eddie Cahill (as Robert), Joseph Lee (as Trevor), John Magaro (as Mark P.), and Baby Rose (as Wedding Singer). Producers include A24, 2AM, and Killer Films, with executive producers Timo Argillander, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Andrea Scarso, and Taylor Shung.

Watch the trailer below:

A24 released ‘Materialists’ theatrically in the United States on June 13, 2025. Sony Pictures Releasing International will distribute the film internationally on August 16, 2025. Visit the official website here.

