‘Cookie Queens’ Documentary Comedy Film Stars Nikki, Olive, Ara, Shannon Elizabeth – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the documentary comedy film ‘Cookie Queens’ centers on how it’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and how four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling “Cookie Queen,” navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide.

‘Cookie Queens’ stars Nikki (as herself), Olive (as herself), Ara (as herself), Shannon Elizabeth (as herself).

Written by Alysa Nahmias, ‘Cookie Queens’ is produced by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Alysa Nahmias, Jennifer Sims, with executive producers Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chanel Pysnik, Regina K. Scully and others. Production companies are A Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films, in association with Archewell Productions, Artemis Rising Foundation and Good Gravy Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Antonio Cisneros, the music is by Amanda Delores Patricia Jones, and the editing is by Kim Roberts, Jeanne Applegate and Fátima de los Santos.

Watch the trailer below:



Roadside Attractions will release ‘Cookie Queens’ in theaters on August 7, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.cookiequeensfilm.com/