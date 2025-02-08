‘Death of a Unicorn’: A Comedy Horror Film Starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Alex Scharfman, ‘Death of a Unicorn‘ is a rated-R (for strong violence) film about a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.

‘Death of a Unicorn’ stars Paul Rudd (as Elliot), Jenna Ortega (as Ridley), Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant.

Written by Alex Scharfman, ‘Death of a Unicorn’ is produced by Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Alex Scharfman, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page, with executive producers Ari Aster, David Darby, Jacob Epstein, Nate Kamiya, Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, and Michael Williams.

Watch the trailer below:



A24 is releasing ‘Death of a Unicorn’ in U.S. theaters on March 28, 2025. Check for more details here.