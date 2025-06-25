‘Roofman’: Crime Comedy Film Stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, ‘Roofman’ is based on an unbelievable true story about Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh, a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

‘Roofman’ stars Channing Tatum (as Jeffrey Manchester) and Kirsten Dunst (as Leigh Wainscott), with Ben Mendelsohn (as Pastor Ron), LaKeith Stanfield (as Jeff’s friend), Juno Temple (as Jeff’s friend), Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage (as a Toys-R-Us general manager).

With screenplay written by Derek Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn, ‘Roofman’ is produced by Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Dylan Sellers, with executive producers Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum, Jonathan Montepare, Charles M. Barsamian, Chris Parker, Tyler Zacharia, Matthew von Waaden, D. Mark von Waaden, Jack Selby, Rick Covert, and Sam Romano. ‘Roofman’ is a High Frequency, Hunting Land, 51 Entertainment, and Limelight Production.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Roofman’ will be released in theaters nationwide on September 19, 2025, by Paramount Pictures, in association with Miramax, FilmNation Entertainment, and Von Waaden Entertainment.