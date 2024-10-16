MoviesTrailers

‘Carry-On’ Official Trailer – Release Date

Wendy Shepherd October 16, 2024
Carry-On

Netflix’s ‘Carry-On‘ is an action thriller film rated PG-13. A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with writing by T.J. Fixman and Michael Grean, ‘Carry-On’ stars Taron Egerton (as Ethan Kopek), Jason Bateman (as Traveler), Sofia Carson (as Nora Parisi), Danielle Deadwyler (as Elena Cole), Sinqua Walls (as Jason Noble), Logan Marshall-Green (as Agent Alcott), Theo Rossi (as Watcher), Josh Brener (as Herschel), Dean Norris (as Phil Sarkowski), Tonatiuh (as Mateo Flores), Curtiss Cook (as Lionel Williams), Joe Williamson (as Ron Dunn), and Gil Perez-Abraham (as Eddie). This seasoned cast should bring some fun energetic scenes to this film.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Carry-On’ will be available only on Netflix on December 13, 2024.

Watch on Netflix here.

