‘Long Shadows’: Western Film Stars Dermot Mulroney, Dominic Monaghan, and Jacqueline Bisset – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by William Shockley, ‘Long Shadows’ is set in a rapidly modernizing American West, a riveting story of a broken young man, a survivor of tragic violence, torn between his thirst for vengeance and love’s redemption, his soul so fractured reality itself is questioned.

‘Long Shadows’ stars Dermot Mulroney (as Dallas Garrett) and Dominic Monaghan (as Ned Duxbury), with Jacqueline Bisset (as Vivian Villeré), Blaine Maye (as Marcus Dollar), Sarah Cortez (as Dulce Flores), Grainger Hines (as Wesley Tibbs), Chris Mulkey (as Roy Holt), Ronnie Gene Blevins (as Knox Weaver), David St. Louis (as Deac Barnes), and Anthony Skordi (as Father Giovanni Rossetti).

Produced by William Shockley p.g.a., Grainger Hines, Tom Brady p.g.a., Allen Gilmer, Tiiu Loigu, and Justin Kreinbrink, ‘Long Shadows’ screenplay is written by Shelley Reid, William Shockley, and Grainger Hines.

Watch the western action trailer below:



‘Long Shadows’ will be released in theaters on September 26, 2025, by Quiver Distribution.