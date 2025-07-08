‘KILL TRIP’ : First Look At Samaire Armstrong, Stelio Savante, and Corin Nemec in Kristian McKay’s New Horror Thriller

Horror thriller ‘Kill Trip‘ recently wrapped production, and we have some first-look photos of the lead ensemble cast. *click photos below to see larger images*

Directed by Kristian McKay (‘Ventaja’), ‘Kill Trip‘ was filmed on location in Bastrop, Texas. The film stars Samaire Armstrong (‘Terror On The Prairie’), Stelio Savante (‘Infidel’), and Corin Nemec (‘Place Of Bones‘).

They join Todd Jenkins (‘The Channel’), Brittany McVicker (‘Break’), and exciting newcomers Tate Christensen, Diletta Guglielmi, Violeta Ortega, Maya Hendricks, Chase Breithoff, and Brian Latimer in the lead cast.

The synopsis reads: On their way to a Texas music festival, a group of friends break down in the middle of nowhere. Stranded, they accept a ride from a soft-spoken van driver and end up in a dusty, trippy town that time forgot. But when night falls at the motel and friends begin to disappear, the line between hospitality and horror vanishes—and it becomes chillingly clear: not everyone is making it to Austin.

Produced by Daunesh Alcott and Kristian McKay for Obscura Films, ‘Kill Trip‘ is McKay’s first American feature. He has garnered awards that include “The Golden Palm Award” at the Mexico International Film Festival in 2018, the “Audience Award” at NewFilmmakers LA 2018, and Official Selection at Guayaquil International Film Festival for his debut feature film, ‘Ventaja,’ which is a thriller filmed in South America, that enjoyed a successful eight-week theatrical run with Cinemark Cinemas in 2019 and was nominated as Ecuador’s Oscar submission for the Best Foreign Film category.