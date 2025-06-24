‘Heads of State’: Action-Comedy Film Stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, in ‘Heads of State,’ the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and U.S. President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset, they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

‘Heads of State’ stars Idris Elba (as Sam Clarke – the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, former SAS-trained commando), John Cena (as Will Derringer – President of the United States, previously an action movie star), and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Noel Bisset – senior MI6 agent). The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine.

With screenplay written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, and story written by Harrison Query, ‘Heads of State’ is produced by Peter Safran, p.g.a. and John Rickard, p.g.a. and executive produced by Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, John Cena, and Idris Elba.

Watch the action-comedy trailer below:



‘Heads of State’ premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2, 2025 – watch here.