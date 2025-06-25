‘M3GAN 2.0’: Action Horror Comedy Film Stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, ‘M3GAN 2.0’ takes place two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed. M3GAN’s creator, Gemma, has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. However, as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I. bitch is about to meet her match.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ stars Allison Williams (as Gemma) and Violet McGraw (as Cady), co-starring Brian Jordan Alvarez (as Cole) and Jen Van Epps (as Tess), with Amie Donald (as M3GAN), Jenna Davis (as voice of M3GAN), Ivanna Sakhno (as Amelia), Aristotle Athari (as Christian), Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

With the screenplay written by Derek Cianfrance, ‘M3GAN 2.0’ is produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, with executive producers executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur.

Watch the trailer below:



‘M3GAN 2.0’ will be released in theaters nationwide on June 27, 2025, by Universal Pictures.

Visit the official website for showtime information here.