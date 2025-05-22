MoviesNews

‘Fountain Of Youth’: Action Adventure Film Stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMay 22, 2025
1 minute read
Fountain of Youth

Directed by Guy Richie, ‘Fountain of Youth’ is an action-adventure film that follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.

‘Fountain of Youth’ stars John Krasinski (as Luke Purdue) and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman (as Charlotte Purdue). Additional cast includes Eiza González (as Esme), Domhnall Gleeson (as Owen Carver), Arian Moayed (as Inspector Jamal Abbas), Laz Alonso (as Patrick Murphy), Carmen Ejogo (as Deb McCall), and Stanley Tucci (as The Elder).

Written by James Vanderbilt, ‘Fountain of Youth’ is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Vinson Films (Tripp Vinson) and Vanderbilt’s Project X Entertainment (James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein) along with Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers, with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella and Tara Farney) serving as executive producers.

Watch the action-packed adventure trailer below:

‘Fountain of Youth’ premieres by Apple Original Films globally on AppleTV+ on May 23, 2025.

Check out the official website here.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
